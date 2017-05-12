Microsoft Gold for Piran Tech

IT support and outsourcing company, Piran Technologies, has achieved Microsoft Gold competency.

Microsoft Gold status is the highest level of the Microsoft Partner Programme, and acknowledges Piran as one of Microsoft’s most-highly accredited technical software and support providers in the region.

The achievement comes after the company has successfully accomplished 30% year-on-year growth in Microsoft Office 365 and Azure sales and support as well as reported levels of high customer satisfaction.

Director, Alex Pugh, said: “This status could not have been achieved without the help of dedicated team of engineers who undertook a number of technical exams to demonstrate their level of knowledge in Microsoft products.”

Gold Partnership with Microsoft will allow Piran’s customers to receive early access to new software and specialised technical support and services from Microsoft.