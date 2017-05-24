Innovation award for Datasharp

Truro-based business technology specialist, Datasharp, has been awarded the Unify Innovation Award 2017.

Datasharp was awarded the accolade for its “creativity in delivering unique customer cloud-based solutions”.

Technical director, Allan Williams, said: “Receiving the Innovation Award from Unify is truly inspiring and an honour – this is great recognition for ‘Team Datasharp’ and all their hard work.

“We’re delighted that our solution enables us to offer the business continuity, normally reserved for ‘blue light customers’, to every business. We’re also thrilled to bring yet another national award to Cornwall.”