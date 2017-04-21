Saltash-based Computech IT Services has won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise is an awards programme for British businesses and other organisations who excel at international trade, innovation or sustainable development.

Computech has achieved significant success abroad, particularly in the US, with its flagship BusinessMan ERP product.

CEO, Garry Thompson, said: “We are extremely proud be given this award and it is testimony to the hard work and dedication of our staff, many of whom are EU nationals.

“With the dawn of Brexit upon us, export is an essential ingredient for the future success of the UK economy and Computech IT Services Ltd, are pleased to be able to contribute to this success.”