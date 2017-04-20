Michael Caines, one of the most acclaimed chefs in Britain, has praised the work that Truro-based telecoms company, Orbiss, has done at his hotel in Devon.

As chef patron of the recently-opened Lympstone Manor in east Devon, Caines’ vision was for the luxury establishment to represent “the very best in accommodation, food and wine”. Providing guests with a top-quality entertainment system was, therefore, considered a ‘must’.

Orbiss director, Karen McGowan, said: “We installed the latest Samsung TV technology and Apple TV boxes in all the guestrooms and suites and fitted another seven in the meeting and function rooms.

“It wasn’t a straightforward project because some of the TVs had to be mounted onto easels but our engineers willingly accepted the challenge. We’re delighted to have played our part in Lympstone Manor’s refurbishment. It really is a beautiful place.”

The work was completed in two phases over three weeks in March.

“Orbiss have installed our TV hotel solutions, which enable us to give an in-room experience for our guests,” said Caines.

“It’s a fantastic integrated system that allows them to view information about the hotel and dining, use their Android or iPhones to stream straight to the TV, or purchase movies if they wish.

“Orbiss have done a great job and we’re very pleased with their solutions. I would definitely use them again.”