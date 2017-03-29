BID funding for Love Newquay project

Newquay Business Improvement District has been successful with its application for £7,545 of funding to launch the Love Newquay Digital Project.

The application to Cornwall Development Company for funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) has been approved to launch a new website, app and integrated beacon system.

The Love Newquay platform will bring innovative and new technology to the forefront of the town experience. The system is being designed by Newquay-based software developer, Flowmoco, which successfully won the tender last year.

The platform itself will hold listings for all BID businesses, as well as surf and tide reports, event listings, blogs and historical/places of interest information. The beacon technology will allow users to receive direct communications and information to their mobiles/tablets, and will be an “essential resource” for both locals and visitors.

The system will also provide visitor data, such as footfall and demographics, as well as mapping hotspots and highlighting the customers physical journey through the town. The project is due to launch in June and a marketing campaign will follow to encourage downloads of the app.

BID manager, Gemma Taylor, said: “We are really excited about the project and its possibilities, and delighted that we have been able to secure this funding as it means we can maximise the potential for the platform and further benefit businesses.

“It is important that the BID continues to secure additional funding like this because it means that the money that Newquay businesses have invested into their town goes further and we can achieve a higher impact with our projects, and further support businesses.”