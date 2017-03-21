BAFTA nomination for Cornish studio

A Cornish virtual reality games studio has been nominated for a BAFTA Games Award.

Triangular Pixels from Bude has received a nomination for its game – Unseen Diplomacy – in the Games Innovation category.

Creative director, Katie Goode, said: “it’s incredible to be nominated for a BAFTA! We never would even dream that our little studio would be close to reaching the same heights of some of our heroes, especially with our first game.”

Unseen Diplomacy is a Virtual Reality spy game, where you have to infiltrate a facility to save the world.

It was released on Steam last April and is also on rotation at the National Videogame Arcade and VR

Triangular Pixels will be walking the red carpet at the BAFTA Game Awards at the Tobacco Dock, London on Thursday, April 6.