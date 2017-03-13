AEP status for Datasharp

Truro-based business technology solutions specialist, Datasharp, has been recognised as a Microsoft Authorised Education Partner (AEP).

The AEP programme is designed to train participating resellers on Microsoft’s Academic licensing, and replaces the old AER programme.

The AEP status authorises Datasharp to purchase and resell Microsoft Academic licenses, and demonstrate to potential customers that is an approved and knowledgeable academic partner.

Datasharp MD, Jane Cockcroft, said: “This Microsoft AEP authorisation once again shows our customers in the education sector that we are committed to providing excellence in our knowledge, solutions and service.”