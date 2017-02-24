Datasharp has been recognised as one of Microsoft’s highest, most specialised Gold Partners in Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions.

Kevin Glendinning, solutions architect at Datasharp, commented: “Gold status is the highest level a partner can obtain from Microsoft and achieving this status isn’t easy – it’s awarded based on sales growth, customer satisfaction as well as demanding sales and technical exams.

“We’ve also employed a significant number of specialist Microsoft consultants to advise our clients on the best possible software solutions for their business needs.”

Having been partnered with Microsoft for a number of years, Truro-based Datasharp says it is well versed in the benefits for its customers of being a Gold Partner and remains committed to maintaining this highest of standards.

MD, Jane Cockcroft, said: “Our Gold Partnership with Microsoft means that our customers receive extra support with direct access to Microsoft services and resources.

“As Gold Small and Midmarket Cloud Solution Providers we are also able to offer our customers unrivalled data privacy and security commitments relating to Microsoft Cloud products. This latest award recognises that we can provide the highest level of consultancy on the market for all Microsoft Cloud products.”