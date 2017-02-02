ISO 27001 for Email Hippo

Launceston-based Email Hippo Limited, which provides a cloud-based email validation service worldwide, has achieved certification of the internationally recognised ISO 27001 standard for its information security management processes.

The independent assessment was conducted by the British Assessment Bureau and demonstrates Email Hippo’s commitment to keeping its data, staff and premises secure.

Rowland O’Connor, CEO of Email Hippo, said: “Achieving certification of ISO 27001 is a big deal for us. There are currently few companies that have this certification and I struggle to think of any other email verification organisation, worldwide, that holds this internationally recognised standard.

“I’m delighted that we have ISO 27001 as it demonstrates to our customers, and potential customers, our commitment to attaining the very highest standards of information security.”

Email Hippo processes personal data from all over the world, validating email addresses to help businesses reduce fraud, maintain their databases and carry out effective communications.