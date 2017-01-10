Nixon Design has produced a new website for the Penzance Business Improvement District (BID).

Penzance BID commissioned Nixon to create the new site “to showcase the local culture, history and businesses that make Penzance unique”.

Nixon designed and built a responsive website which works s on both desktop and mobile devices, wrote the articles and guides, and commissioned images by Mike Newman and other local photographers.

Penzance BID manager, Jess Golding, said: “After a rigorous selection process, we were delighted to offer the project to Nixon Design.

“They have been a wonderful agency, who delivered on brief a website that will rival any other in Cornwall. The design truly showcases all of the wonderful experiences that Penzance has to offer.”

Nixon MD, Martin Nixon, added: “Having lived in Penzance for 20 years now, it is a privilege to help market my home town to the world.

“I believe Penzance has a great future in economic terms, and this new website will both promote local businesses and build on the current positivity and upturn in the town’s fortunes.”