Two of Cornwall’s leading creative agencies have merged.

Changing Brands has joined forces with Creative Edge, combining the talents of two of Cornwall’s most-experienced design studios.

Changing Brands founder, John Lowdon, has been appointed creative director of Creative Edge and brings 18 years of experience to the enlarged team.

He previously worked with international, national and local businesses on brand and digital communications and has introduced one of his existing clients, Avis Budget Group, to the Creative Edge client list, which already includes GE, BT, Openreach, Digital Scotland and Wheelbase Alloys.

Creative Edge director, Melinda Rickett, said: “The merger of our two design consultancies means that Creative Edge is now positioned as one of the largest and most progressive design agencies in Cornwall.

“The synergy between Creative Edge and Changing Brands means that our offering is enhanced and strengthened, and both sets of clients can be assured that our deeper resources will provide a greater and more diverse range of creative solutions.”

Lowdon added: “Creative Edge have a great reputation for creating inspiring design for some very loyal clients over the years and I’m really looking forward to working with the talented team and take Creative Edge forward into a new era.”