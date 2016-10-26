Bude-based business communications specialist, VC Warehouse, has launched a new brand in the wake of increased demand for VoIP telephone services.

The VoIP People has been introduced as an increasing number of businesses across the Duchy seek to take advantage of the benefits of making calls through the Internet rather than traditional phone lines.

Mike Shaw, director at VC Warehouse, explained: “More and more of us are now becoming familiar with the term VoIP.

“The improvement to broadband performance across Cornwall in recent years has meant that the majority of businesses of all sizes are now able to have incredibly reliable, and flexible Internet-based phone system, often at a fraction of the cost of existing infrastructure.”