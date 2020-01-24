Total success for Cornish agency

A local communications and PR agency has secured a major contract for two business divisions of one of largest energy companies in the world.

Knights Media & Public Relations (Knights MPR) will provide public relations and communications expertise globally for Total Lubmarine and Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions, which are part of the French multinational oil and gas company, Total Group.

Founder and CEO, Jason Knights, said: “We are delighted to be selected by Total Lubrifiants and thrilled to have secured a contract for two business divisions of the energy major that are making a big difference to the shipping and energy industries for cleaner and sustainable marine lubricants and fuels.”

Serge Dal Farra, global marketing manager at Total Marine Lubricants, added: “The year ahead is critical for us as a business, and the complexities around the market in terms of economics, technology and compliance means we have very high expectations on what needs to be achieved.

“Knights MPR’s understanding of our needs and outlook mirrors our own. From the outset we have understood each other very well. There are ambitious business plans across all our marine sectors as well as power plants, so there is a need to provide a deep level of insight and thought-leadership on our expertise in all these markets.

“What has been achieved by Knights MPR is a very promising start.”