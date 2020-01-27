SBPR turns 20

Truro-based public relations agency SBPR celebrates its 20th anniversary this month.

Since being founded by MD Sue Bradbury in 2000, SBPR has worked with a range of organisations and brands including universities, government agencies, award-winning hotel chains, schools and manufacturing companies.

Current clients include one of the south west’s biggest care providers, the largest leisure social enterprise in the UK, a mining company poised to be the first in Europe to extract lithium sustainably and one of the UK’s most successful wealth management businesses.

In recent years, Bradbury has been joined in the business by her two daughters, Becky Mewton and Rosie Bradbury. Both had worked in other companies before taking up full-time roles in SBPR.

“I’ve always had employees but never expected to evolve as a family-run business,” said Sue Bradbury. “I couldn’t be happier about what’s happened though. We each have our own specialisms and work together really well. I think our clients appreciate the personal service we’re all committed to providing and, of course, the results we achieve.”

Sue Bradbury began her PR career whilst serving in the Royal Navy. Seven years as a successful freelance journalist for national publications followed, before in-house senior management roles with the Ministry of Defence and Plymouth University.

“I decided to branch out on my own when the daily commute of at least three hours began to pall and have never looked back,” she. “I love the variety of working with clients in a range of industry sectors and still get huge satisfaction from helping them grow their reputations, as well as their bottom line.

“We are based in Cornwall and know the area extremely well, but our communication reach extends way beyond the Tamar and even the UK. With experience, skills, contacts and the right tools, you can operate a business like ours effectively from anywhere – with far less overheads and a much better quality of life.”