Park life for ABG Design

Truro-based ABG Design has just completed a new maps and guides project for one of the biggest municipal parks in Europe.

Heaton Park in Manchester covers an area of over 600 acres and includes the grounds of the neoclassical 18th century country house, Heaton Hall.

Working closely with the Heaton Park team and Manchester City Council, ABG was tasked with reviewing the current maps and visitor guides. And it was discovered that the park was large for visitors, that large areas were not being used.

ABG created a zoned map by colour, so people could better identify what each area of the park had to offer.

Vicky Cheung, project manager for the Heaton development team at Manchester City Council, said: “ABG Design have done an excellent job of interpreting the new brand at Heaton Park and translating this across our new signage.

“The designers worked closely with us, listened to our feedback and created a design that was sensitive to the Grade II registered historic setting whilst reinforcing our brand.”