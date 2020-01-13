An opportunity has arisen to run the café at Cornwall’s largest creative hub.

Krowji provides studios for over 200 artists, makers, designers and a diverse range of creative businesses at the Old Grammar School buildings in Redruth.

The current operators of the Nook cafe at Krowji are leaving to focus on their existing primary business venture so there is an opportunity for someone new to work in partnership with Krowji to run the café.

The café tenancy will be available to take on from April. For full details about the opportunity, click here.

Expressions of interest should be submitted by email to [email protected] by 12 noon on Monday January 27.