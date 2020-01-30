Isles of Scilly Travel is offering 100 photographers and videographers the chance to visit the Isles of Scilly for free in 2020 if they take part in an anniversary competition.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group, which was founded on March 26, 1920 to help islanders travel more easily between Scilly and the mainland. During the past 100 years, the group has grown to provide year-round services including a passenger ferry, flights from Land’s End, Exeter and Newquay, and freight shipping services, as well as operating Land’s End Airport and Penzance Dry Dock.

To celebrate its centenary, the group’s travel company, Isles of Scilly Travel, is running a creative competition for photographers and videographers, offering free ferry tickets to Scilly for those taking part when they book to travel with at least one full paying adult.

Competitors must be able to prove that they are photographers by sharing an online portfolio at the point of booking and/or sharing their membership information for a professional photography body such as the National Photographic Society (NPS), Royal Photographic Society or the British Institute of Professional Photography (BIPP).

After registering for a place in the competition, competitors can capture the magic of the destination on camera during a visit and enter the resulting photo or short film for judging.

The winning entry will be chosen by Isles of Scilly Travel once the competition closes and winner will receive a £500 cash prize.

A maximum of 100 entry places are available and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis to those applicants meeting the criteria as outlined.

Photos and short video clips (maximum length of 1 minute) should showcase the unique appeal of the Isles of Scilly, a cluster of islands lying 28 miles off the coast of Cornwall, as well as conveying the invaluable role the Steamship Group plays in island life.

Photos and video clips could highlight some of the Group’s modes of travel, from the Skybus fixed-wing aircraft to the iconic Scillonian III passenger ferry, or perhaps find a creative way to convey the Group’s contribution to island life over the last 100 years.

Sharon Sandercock, marketing & communications manager for Isles of Scilly Travel, said: “The sight of the Isles of Scilly can take your breath away, and we’d love to see how our creative photographers and film makers can convey that through an attention-grabbing photo or an engaging short video, to help show off Scilly to the world as part of our work to promote the destination.

“It would be great to see if these photos and videos can also convey just how essential the Steamship Group is to the islands, from providing a lifeline shipping service to the islanders who live on Scilly year-round, to transporting thousands of holidaymakers and day-trippers to the island by air and sea year after year to support Scilly’s vital tourism industry.”

To enter the Isles of Scilly Travel Photo Competition, contact the travel centre by phone from February 6 to make a booking on the Scillonian III passenger ferry during 2020. The last date for travel is September 15.

One free adult ticket for the competition entrant will be issued alongside one full paying adult ticket purchased at the same time as entry. Proof of photographer status through the sharing of an online portfolio and/or sharing registration with a professional photography body.

If a photo or video clip is not submitted to Isles of Scilly Travel by the competition closing date of September 30, 2020, customer service will request payment for the full adult return day trip fare from the entrant.

Competition entries can be submitted as JPEG, PNG or MP4 attachments and sent via email to: [email protected] before the closing date. File sizes must not exceed 8mb.

Please ensure your full name, address and booking reference number is included with your entry.