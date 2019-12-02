The Tate St Ives has opened a new winter light installation as part of its annual public art programme.

Tate St Ives in Colour is a new immersive and interactive light installation by Peter Hudson. The first project to be funded by Art Fund Museum of the Year 2018 prize money, it “lights up the gallery in an ethereal glow, transforming the exterior of this award-winning building”.

The switch on of Tate St Ives in Colour was celebrated by the St Ives community at the annual Winter Festival on Saturday (Nov 30), and visitors to St Ives are now able to see it until Sunday January 5.

During opening hours, Tate St Ives visitors will be able to take control of the colour and intensity of the light installation. Participants of all ages and abilities are invited to handle and play with a sphere situated in the centre of the Tate St Ives Foyle Studio, creating “cycles of colour and pulses of light”.

Director of Tate St Ives, Anne Barlow, said: “I’m delighted that the Art Fund Museum of the Year 2018 prize money has enabled Tate St Ives to continue to support artist-led projects designed for, and in collaboration with, the communities of St Ives.

“This exciting new work by Peter Hudson crosses the boundaries between the gallery’s interior and exterior spaces, and we hope as many members as possible of the St Ives, west Cornwall and indeed entire Cornwall community will visit us to enjoy it.”