First commission for uni graduate

A Falmouth University Fine Art graduate has just finished her first book commission, which will be published in the New Year.

Becky Thorns, who is based in Truro, has been building her portfolio and working freelance as an illustrator since she graduated in 2015, was commissioned by publisher Little Gestalten to illustrate The World of Whales, written by Darcy Dobell.

She said: “Darcy is a great author of scientific textbooks and articles aimed at younger readers, she also advises organisations on how to protect the oceans.

“The publishers got in touch with me and invited me to pitch for illustrating the book, which is aimed at readers aged five plus, so heavily illustrated and fun!”

The World of Whales will be available at gestalten.com and in selected book and concept stores worldwide from 28 January for £16.95.