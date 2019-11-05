Theatre company seeks new chair

Cornish theatre and production company, o-region, is seeking a new chair of the board of directors.

o-region, which is an associate company of the Hall for Cornwall, specialises in producing small and mid-scale touring theatre and low budget feature films.

The new chair, which is a part-time voluntary position, will provide effective leadership to the board of directors to support and challenge the artistic director, Simon Harvey, in shaping the company’s artistic vision.

For more details about on-region, click here. Expressions of interest are invited via e-mail to Simon@o-region.co.uk by December 2.