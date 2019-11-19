Cornish estate agent Shore Partnership is sponsoring a year-long photography competition titled ‘Where I Live Matters’ celebrating life in Cornwall, with a grand prize of £1k worth of photography equipment.

The judges will be looking for photographs that capture the spirit of Cornwall, through landscape, people, portraiture or lifestyle shots.

Shore Partnership co-founder, Ben Davies, said: “We have already had some fantastic entries and are really looking forward to seeing the submissions come in. We are very passionate about the place in which we live and work, and as independent estate agents based in Cornwall, we get to see the very best of what the county has to offer.”

The competition will be run in partnership with Falmouth-based photographer Hugh Hastings, through his photography-for-all service photoconnect.org. Hastings is a professional photographer and public speaker with over 40 years’ experience in the industry.

The best entries will be shared on the ‘Where I Live Matters’ website, as well as via Shore Partnership’s social media platforms. Monthly spot prizes will be awarded from December onwards. The grand prize winner will be announced in December 2020. Shore Partnership also plans to celebrate the entries with a public exhibition in 2021.

More details on the photography competition can be found at www.whereilivematters.com.