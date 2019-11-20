A local business has vowed to revolutionise the way we work in Cornwall by investing half a million pounds in a cutting-edge new co-working space in Falmouth.

Fastnet House, on the new Church View Business Park on Bickland Water Road, offers 300sqm of custom-built office space, designed to echo the increasingly popular co-working offices that have opened in major cities around the world.

Designed to be inspiring and flexible, it offers a variety of different working, meeting and collaboration options including hot-desking, permanent desk space, and private studios and offices.

Fastnet House is the brainchild of local husband and wife team Alex and Sarah Head. They had struggled to find a space that reflected the ambitious plans they had for their marine marketing agency, Fastnet Marketing, and so decided to build their own.

“We were starting to realise just how difficult it is to find flexible, high-end office space in Falmouth and the surrounding areas,” Sarah Head said.

“We wanted an environment that gave us room to grow, without restrictive tenancy agreements. It had to be beautiful and dynamic, but also a space where we could socialise and collaborate with other businesses, which I think is so important when you work in a small team.”

The build was project managed by Alex Head, who cherry-picked the best local tradesmen.

“We were lucky that we’d already done a few domestic projects, so we had a great network of trade contacts,” he said.

“We knew that we needed a build team who shared our vision. From Billie Lambert at Castle Bay Construction who helped with the main structure, to Gareth Sibley from Sibley Electrical, the teams from Trident and Fal Fire, and beyond, it’s been a joint effort at every stage, and we’re incredibly pleased with the finished result.”