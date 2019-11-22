Discover the art of Cornwall

A Cornish reprographic business has launched a new online marketplace for arts and crafts.

theartofcornwall.co.uk has been developed by Roche-based PH Media, which is a member of the Fine Art Trade Guild.

Ralph Wills, who founded PH Media 25 years ago, said: “Our mission is to offer our members and partners an opportunity to raise their brand, share their story and increase our customers’ understanding of Cornish art.”

PH Media is recognised as one of the UK’s largest independent reprographic companies with a portfolio that majors in fashion, museums and the arts.