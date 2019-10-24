Vienna calling for Agile

A chartered PR from Cornwall is bringing her own take on Agile working to a global conference in Vienna next week.

Rachel Picken from Agile PR has been selected as a speaker at the Scrum Alliance Global Gathering on Monday, October 28. She will be joined by Claire Eason-Bassett, former director of Mackerel Sky Events and now head of business development and events at the English National Ballet.

Together, they will be presenting Operating at 80% Awesome – reflections on applications of Agile to work, lifestyle, family and more. Part of their presentation will involve the launch of the Lean Life Canvas – a new resource to reflect on work/life balance and set realistic goals.

Their presentation sits within a track called The Leader in You: Share Your Story and Inspire Others. These inspirational sessions are presented by people who offer insight about their own personal agile journey; how they started, how they’ve been changed, what drives them to keep moving, learning and improving.

Picken said: “I’ve been working with Agile since 2012, applying the principles and tools to PR strategies and campaigns. I also deliver a course nationally to help PR and communications professionals can use Agile to transform their workflow.

“Claire and I realised last year that so many aspects of Agile apply to real life – parenting, relationships, self-care and personal development.

“So, we’ve pulled it all together into a tool that can help people reflect on their current energy levels, then make positive steps forward.

“We’ve created a Facebook group that’s growing every day and been testing the Lean Life Canvas – the response has been really exciting with some incredible feedback.”

Picken also works with the Scrum Alliance’s editorial team, writing in-depth features about how Agile is successfully used in organisations across the UK.

The pair are regular presenters at Agile on the Beach, Cornwall’s global conference that attracts more than 400 agilists every year.