Falmouth-based Jewell Construction has won a tender to build the £2 million Phase 2 of the landmark Percy Williams Building for the Krowji creative hub at Redruth.

Work will start imminently on the next stage of Krowji’s major expansion plans, with Phase 2 seeing the creation of 21 ‘BREEAM Excellent’ studios, linked by a bridge to the £3.7 million Phase 1 building which opened in 2015.

“We’ve worked on some impressive buildings but Krowji Phase 2 will be the largest new-build our team has constructed,” said director Steve Jewell.

“We’re delighted to be chosen for the project and pleased to be working alongside Fox Construction Solutions on the build. We’re very proud to be creating such a sustainable, state-of-the-art building.”

The Phase 2 scheme will be project managed for Krowji by Truro-based Currie & Brown and will add workspaces for around 40 extra people to the current community of 200 working in the arts and creative industries on the site of Redruth’s Old Grammar School.

Funded mainly by the European Regional Development Fund, Arts Council England and Cornwall Council, Phase 2 marks the fulfilment of years of meticulous planning by the Krowji team led by founder and director Ross Williams.

“We’re in the privileged position of seeing our most ambitious dreams for Krowji become reality,” he said. “Our business plan has been rock-solid and we’ve been operating at capacity, providing inspirational work spaces of all shapes and sizes which are hugely popular among our community of tenants.

“We know the new workshops and studios will be in high demand.”