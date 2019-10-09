Kingdom & Sparrow has rebranded one of the UK’s most celebrated heritage beer brands to help it appeal to a newer generation of beer-drinkers.

London-based Young’s, with a brewery dating back to 1831, was under pressure to revitalise and refresh. Falmouth agency Kingdom & Sparrow was brought in to give the brand relevance in today’s market while maintaining their history, provenance and credibility as brewers.

“With the core brand message of ‘Take London Head On’, we took Young’s on a bold journey,” said MD Daniel Gradwell. “We wanted to incorporate their heritage, whilst embracing how London and the beer industry had evolved”.

The team created a series of “confident and engaging” brand assets to help eliminate younger consumers’ perceptions of cask ale and stand up to contemporary competitors on the bar and shelf, including a bright colour palette and a handcrafted, bespoke typeface with heritage London cues.

“Most notably, we’ve injected some attitude into Young’s iconic ram emblem,” said creative director Johnny Paton. “Previously depicted as static and shy, the new hand-drawn ram leaps confidently over the London skyline.”