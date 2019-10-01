Branding agency Kingdom & Sparrow has moved into Falmouth’s original School of Art building.

In 1902 the School of Art offered classes in the likes of freehand drawing, printing and still-life painting, playing a key part in the beginnings of Falmouth University and the town’s rich creative culture.

Now the surroundings are being given a new lease of life by Kingdom & Sparrow, merging traditional art techniques with modern design to craft food and drink brands worldwide.

As well as moving into the new studio, the agency has taken on four new full-time staff members and has completed one of its most high-profile projects to date, a rebrand for Young’s beer.

“When the opportunity came up for us to move into the old School of Art building, we jumped at the chance,” said creative director, Johnny Paton.

“We’d outgrown our old studio and were launching a new department in creative content so space for a photography studio was paramount.”