A Hayle-based creative agency has completed a major branding project for Ginsters.

The Callington-based baker, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, turned to Nixon Design to help with a new packaging range and brand strategy.

Nixon partnered with brand consultancy Thoroughbred Communications to focus on Ginsters’ three core strengths: its Cornish heritage, British ingredients and distinctive taste.

The refreshed look features original wood engravings by illustrator Andrew Davidson. Depicting rural scenes in painstaking detail, each took four days to create by hand. As part of the project, the Nixon team has also reimagined the design of Ginsters’ vans, lorries and supermarket displays, as well as applying branding to a Team Toyota GB BTCC racing car.

Nixon Design MD Martin Nixon said: “It was a real privilege to develop a new look for one of Cornwall’s leading brands.

“It’s great to know that our Cornish business can compete with national agencies to create something authentic to the Ginsters heritage.”