Newquay Business Improvement District (BID) is offering member businesses the opportunity to get behind the camera and have their very own short promotional film made.

As part of a new project entitled, ‘Meet the Business,’ the BID is working with Newquay-based Ice Cold Gorilla Marketing (ICG) to develop a series of short videos created to showcase the unique and innovative business landscape in the town and the individual businesses that make this up.

The videos will be gifted to the businesses at no cost for their use within their own marketing and communications efforts. If requested, they can also be shared across Newquay BID’s social channels which have a combined reach of 33,971 reaching new audiences and potential customers.

Newquay BID has been working with ICG since May to strategically grow its consumer and B2B social media platforms, engaging with the right target audiences and reaching new demographics to entice visitors to the town year-round.

Newquay BID manager, Carla-Marie Jones, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to offer this beneficial service to our members. As we all know, engaging video content is hugely influential nowadays in the evolving digital landscape. The community in Newquay is truly unique and we want to continue showcasing all the great people behind the shop counters, activity centres, restaurants, bars, gyms and any other member businesses that would like to be involved.

“We hope that as many as possible want to take part in ‘Meet the Business’ and we look forward to hearing from you.”

Businesses who are interested in taking advantage of this opportunity are asked to email social@newquaybid.co.uk.