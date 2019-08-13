Innovation funding for Flexi-Hex

Porthleven-based eco packaging company Flexi-Hex has won major investment from Sky Ocean Ventures and the UK Government which will enable it to grow and develop its plastic free packaging innovations.

Earlier this year, Sky Ocean Ventures and Innovate UK – which is the Government’s innovation agency – announced a £6 million joint funding commitment in the global battle against plastic pollution. Flexi-Hex was one of the first ten UK companies to be funded under the commitment.

Flexi-Hex was launched last year by brothers Will and Sam Boex who initially developed the packaging for the surf industry in response to their concern for the increasing amount of harmful plastics found in the marine environment.

“The investment from Sky Ocean Ventures and Innovate UK has provided us with a huge opportunity to develop our plastic free packaging products and respond to market demand,” said Will Boex. “We are initially concentrating on developing new products for the ecommerce bottle industry before exploring the opportunities for replacing plastic packaging in other industries.”

Sam Boex added: “As a packaging designer I can see many opportunities to replace single use plastics in packaging with simple sustainable materials and innovative design. The backing from Sky and the Government will now enable us to get these new solutions quickly to market and give companies and consumers alternatives to using traditional single use plastic.”