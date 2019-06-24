A new media and PR company has opened in Cornwall.

Knights Media & Public Relations (Knights MPR) has been set up by Jason Knights, former head of communications at Lloyd’s Register in London, and specialises in the energy, shipping, technology, science and engineering sectors.

“Cornwall’s business needs are growing more complex,” said Knights. “Companies in the locality are looking for stronger market recognition, robust engagement and improved revenue.

“Many are also experiencing how community engagement is a major boardroom topic on the back of increased consumer awareness on issues of sustainability and climate change. Combine these factors with the introduction of new technology, and the drive for change across business is transformational.”

Based in Truro but working across the UK and worldwide, Knights MPR brings a wealth of experience. The founder has spent more than 23 years working in-house for public and privately-owned companies in a variety of industry sectors.