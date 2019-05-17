A Falmouth-based former journalist and PR man has turned his hand to art in retirement and created a collection of Cornish-themed acrylic paintings that will raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Mike Truscott’s ‘OggyArt’ portfolio features easily recognisable coastal scenes along with the signature feature of a Cornish icon – such as the pasty, clotted cream scone and the chough.

Prints are now available at the Cancer Research UK shop in Market Street, Falmouth, with all proceeds going to the charity.

They will add to Truscott’s collection of seven local-interest books which he has written over the last five years and which have so far raised over £10k for Cancer Research, with limited editions sold exclusively through the Falmouth shop.

His 20-year journalistic career included spells with the Falmouth Packet and West Briton before turning freelance and then running his own PR company for nearly 30 years.