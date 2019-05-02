New creative director at Barefoot

Cornish PR and marketing agency Barefoot Media has strengthened its team with the appointment of a new creative director.

Ryan Mcfarlane joins Barefoot having offered website design and development services for nearly 15 years, most recently as director of creative agency Liminal Design.

The move to bring Mcfarlane in-house means that Barefoot can add website development, design and branding to its portfolio of services, having already collaborated with him on website projects for more than 30 clients.

MD Jim Michell said: “Ryan’s arrival has strengthened the digital marketing arm of the business, and we’re already starting to see an increased demand to deliver new website builds, as well as branding and design projects.”

Mcfarlane added: “I’m already a familiar face in the Barefoot office, but by being under one roof we can streamline – and greatly improve – the process of designing, building and creating content for websites.

“Offering design and branding is an exciting new venture for the business, and I’m looking forward to working more closely with Barefoot’s clients in these areas.”

Ryan is the second new recruit at Barefoot this year, following Kim Gray who joined the team as account manager in January.