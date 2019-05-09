Art rental service launched

An art rental service has been launched in Cornwall, with the aim of making original Cornish art accessible and affordable to more people and companies.

Cornish Galleries’ online service provides private and business clients with the ability to buy and rent original art, or ‘try before you buy’, and have it delivered direct to their door. Unlike online marketplaces that simply connect buyers and sellers, Cornish Galleries is a curated gallery and provides both clients and artists with a fully managed service.

Based in south east Cornwall, Cornish Galleries has been founded by Marielle Newton, an artist living, working and exhibiting in Cornwall, and Mark Gibbons who spent the best part of two decades heading up a leading online agency in London before relocating to Cornwall in 2012.

“There is a growing demand for original art – unique statement pieces – rather than mass produced prints,” said Newton. “Original art creates one of a kind spaces with real personality and we hope that being able to enjoy original work in your home or business environment, easily and affordably, will make Cornish art much more accessible.

“Even well-established Cornish artists will benefit greatly from our curated approach and online expertise as we work to promote and market them effectively to wider audiences.”