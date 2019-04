ABG Design has completed the signage design for the Quadram Institute.

The Quadram Institute is a new multi-million pound state-of-the-art food and health research and NHS endoscopy centre, based in Norwich.

ABG managing director, Howard Miles, said: “We are really pleased with the outcome of this project.

“The building is state of the art and by working closely with the architects NBBJ, the signage design fits seamlessly with its research and NHS facility.”