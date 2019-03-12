New look for Stacey Mann Estates

Penzance-based graphic design and illustration studio Whittle Design Studio has completed the new branding for Stacey Mann Estates.

The project included a complete brand identity system, illustration, sales and marketing literature, advertising and website.

Following the approval of the creative brief and mood boards, Whittle Design Studio got to work on the brand identity and explored how different brand elements could work across various customer touch-points such as marketing material, advertising and the website.

Once the new brand design had been approved, it was rolled out across the full suite of marketing material ready for the to launch in January.

Stacey Mann Estates director, Stacey Mann, said: “Andrew and Sarah have worked tirelessly to make our dream a reality. From the first meeting I knew we were in good hands but for the last six months they have gone above and beyond in every aspect of the whole brand design.”