Luxury interior design practice Camellia Interiors is expanding its Truro-based studio to meet the rising demand for luxury holiday house renovations across Cornwall.

The design practice, founded by Elaine Skinner in 2003, is responding to a shift in clients’ needs and an increased demand over the last year for its niche design and project management services.

As part of the changes, it is closing its showroom in Rock completely, while the premises in Truro will no longer have a shop front but will have an expanded design studio.

Skinner explained: “We decided to return to our roots; we are one of the only qualified and accredited British Institute of Interior Design practices in Cornwall, something we are very proud of and whilst we’ll miss our shop fronts, we are really excited to be focusing on what we do best, award winning interior design, creating exceptional spaces and maximum return on investment for our clients.”

Local company Lucy Orr Interiors is taking over Camellia’s Rock premises while Jo & Co Home, near Wadebridge, is the new stockist of Farrow & Ball paint.

“Both Lucy and Jo have such gorgeous products,” added Skinner, “we frequently recommend them to our clients, we wish them all the best in their new ventures.”