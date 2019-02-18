Brand refresh for online books

ABG Design has created a new brand identity for the Online Book Company.

“It’s great to work with a client that is responsive to your ideas and really enjoys the creative process,” said MD, Howard Miles.

“We really enjoyed working with The Online Book Company team they are a great bunch of people who have really taken ownership of the new brand.”

The Online Book Company has created a growing online library, taking inspiration from all directions – charities, historians, churches, cathedrals, the armed forces, college and university alumni – and individuals who are eager to find an online publishing medium that will put their ideas, thoughts and memories onto a global stage.