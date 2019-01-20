Falmouth-based design and build agency 20/20 has announced the formation of a new workplace interior design division, 20/20 Interiors.

With an ever-expanding portfolio of workplace interior design under its belt, 20/20 Interiors is to focus on interior design and fit out for education, commercial and healthcare interiors.

Fredric Ward, who heads up the 20/20 interiors division, said: “20/20 have been designing and building exceptional workplaces for over 25 years. 20/20 Interiors is now building on that success, with a focus on consultancy, design, fit out and refurbishment for commercial, education and healthcare workplace interiors.”

The company’s team of design and fit out specialists work together from concept to completion, providing a complete turnkey solution for interior design and build.

20/20 Projects will continue to operate as one of the region’s leading design and build agencies, with a focus on signage, wayfinding and visitor experience consultancy, design and build for organisations across the UK.

Jaimie Sibert, founder and MD of 20/20, said: “This is an exciting time for 20/20. We have a strong portfolio of projects across interiors, signage, wayfinding and visitor experience for a range of sectors in the UK. Creating the 20/20 Interiors division will allow us to focus our expert teams to best serve our customers both in workplace interior design, and our core business of signage and wayfinding, and ensure our continued reputation for exemplary design and customer service.”