A Cornish creative agency is bestowing the beauty of brussel sprouts!

Love them or hate them, sprouts are a Christmas tradition that surprisingly contain more Vitamin C than oranges.

In a few Cornish towns, you may have noticed a bit of ‘guerilla bauble’ style sprout-bombing – not real sprouts, but a (fully biodegradable) origami version.

The QR code on the label will lead you to creative agency Vitamin Cornwall’s 8bit retro ‘Sproutbreakout’ Christmas game. Not found a sprout about town? Don’t worry, you can find the game here vitamincornwall.com/sproutbreakout and see if you can beat the current high score.