Penryn-based copywriting agency Radix Communications has completed a management buyout.

Founded in 2007 by Fiona Campbell-Howes, Radix has become one of the UK’s leading B2B writing agencies, averaging 20% annual turnover growth since 2014.

Campbell-Howes will remain as CEO until the end of November 2020, during which time she will oversee the transition to a new management structure under the joint ownership of operations director Sophie Reynolds and creative director David McGuire.

She said: “Building a world-class copywriting agency here in Penryn is the most rewarding thing I’ve done, professionally speaking. I’m hugely proud to have created 16 high-quality jobs to date and helped to put Cornwall on the map as a centre of writing excellence.

“I’m confident that Sophie and David will build on those foundations to ensure Radix fulfils its vision of being the go-to copywriting agency for the global B2B technology industry. I couldn’t wish for a more talented or committed team to take the business forwards.”

McGuire said: “It’s quite a moment. We’ve just finished our eleventh consecutive year of growth, and every week more B2B marketers are finding out what Radix can do. Fiona has done an unbelievable job, building a team that’s strong enough to write for the world’s biggest companies from a warehouse in Penryn. We’re determined to do her – and our clients – proud.”

And Reynolds added: “Radix has achieved a huge amount in the six years since I joined the business. Today we have a fantastically talented and professional team and a client base that stretches from Brisbane to Seattle. I’m excited to be embarking on the next stage in our growth.”