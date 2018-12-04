An established south east PR and marketing agency has expanded into Cornwall.

Originally set up 12 years ago by MD Nichola Cain, Colchester-based Voice Communications has now opened an office in Newquay.

She said: “This venture comes after an exciting year for Voice. It is great to see our business plan in action and Voice’s expansion taking shape.

“We are looking forward to working with like-minded and exciting businesses who share our values. We are thrilled to be starting this chapter of Voice’s journey and can’t wait to see where it takes us.”