Wild West goes wonky

Communications consultancy Wild West has won a new project with a pioneering British sparkling water brand.

Dash Water has appointed Wild West to drive a winter brand awareness campaign via national media and key influencers.

Dash Water is on a mission to hydrate the nation, by perking up water naturally, in a “fun, sustainable way”. The range, a first of its kind in the UK, is infused with “wonderfully wonky” fruit and veg saved from British farms – helping to reduce food waste.

Georgie Upton, divisional director at Wild West in Truro, commented: “With sugar, food waste and sustainability firmly on the agenda, Dash Water is a challenger brand with an important message. As specialist storytellers, with a heartland in food and drink, we’re excited to build momentum for a brand that champions conscious choice and all-natural great taste – it is something to really shout about!”

Dash Water co-founder, Jack Scott, added: “Dash Water has been gaining serious momentum since launching last year – we’re now in a position to fully ramp up our brand communications, as we look ahead to what is in store for 2019.

“With a busy winter almost upon us, we can’t think of a better agency than Wild West to help us celebrate the wonky veg revolution!”