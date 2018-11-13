Leading creative at marketing event

One of the UK’s leading designers is set to speak to attendees at The Marketing Forum event taking place in Penzance this month.

Richard Stevens, who originates from The Isles of Scilly, has worked with iconic brands around the world as a founding partner of creative agency forpeople (described as the biggest agency in London that no-one has ever heard of) and as creative director of British Airways.

Founder of The Marketing Forum, Katie Sandow, said: “It’s so exciting to have people of such calibre sharing their knowledge with the group and helping to shape the way we approach projects in our own roles.

“We’ll be covering topics on the day including the influence on him and his career of his Scilly upbringing and Richard’s belief that not thinking like a designer can separate you from the competition.”

The Marketing Forum held its first event in September, with the ambition of creating a space to bring together marketing, PR, communications and creative professionals in Cornwall, through a calendar of events built around “inspiring people, locations and topics”.

Tickets for the event taking place at The Exchange Gallery in Penzance on November 28 are available by clicking here.