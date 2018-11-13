Creative approach to team building

Team building activities in Cornwall have been given a creative and imaginative twist thanks to the opening of Susie Ray Workshops near the bay of Porthcothan on the north Cornish coast.

Designed to bring teams together to learn something new and have fun, the workshops are inspired by the coast of Cornwall and include seascape art, painting tutorials and rustic crafts, as well as fish rubbing sessions based on the ancient Japanese art form of Gyotaku.

The workshops are led by copyist artist Susie Ray, who combs the shoreline near her studio foraging for natural treasures to turn in handmade pieces of art.

She said: “Stepping out of the workplace to learn new skills and enjoy each other’s company is a great way to breathe new life into your team, awaken passions and inspire new ideas.

“The workshops are incredibly hands-on and are suitable for all abilities, from those that have never picked up a paint brush before to experienced artists.”

Sovereign Accounting Solutions in Indian Queens was among the first companies to try the new team building activity. Principal, John Donald, said: “Creativity isn’t something that accountants are known for but through a one-day seascapes painting workshop Susie helped us to dispel this myth. We were blown away by the talents that she helped us tap into.

“The workshop encouraged us to step outside our bubble as a team to reconnect, reinvigorate and reimagine our capabilities. With our very own masterpieces now displayed on the wall we’re constantly reminded of what we can achieve.”

Workshops start at £60 per person. For more information, click here.