A new wedding guide for Cornwall is being launched at a special event in Wadebridge this month.

Silverlinings already has a track record for publishing successful wedding guides in the Midlands and is now bringing the magazine to Cornwall.

The new Cornwall guide will be launched at a special event being held by Art of Weddings at the Royal Cornwall Showground this Sunday (Oct 21).

Silverlinings MD, Emma Tuckley, has teamed up with Jules Hayden from Art of Weddings to co-host a special suppliers’ networking event following their final wedding show of 2018 and where the Silverlinings Cornwall Guide will be unveiled.

This Guide will feature original editorial as well as highlighting the best of Cornwall’s wedding suppliers. Published in a B5 handbag size, the publication will be designed and printed in Cornwall and will invite contributions from Cornish couples.

Tuckley said: “We’re really excited to bring our successful wedding guide to Cornwall. The Duchy is such a popular place to get married and we are looking forward to showcasing the best that Cornwall has to offer in this new and exciting publication.”