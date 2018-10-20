20/20 appoints head of interior design

Graphic and interior design and build specialist, 20/20 Projects, has appointed a new head of interior design.

Skilled at managing large scale, bespoke interiors projects and building strong client relationships, Fredric Ward has a wealth of experience, having held senior roles at luxury interiors company TVW Group and specialist corporate workspace consultancy Wurkspace 7.

20/20 MD, Jaimie Sibert, said: “We’re really pleased to have Fredric on board at an exciting time for 20/20. He takes the lead as we build on our growing portfolio of interiors projects within the commercial, education and healthcare sectors.

“Fredric’s background managing high quality, turnkey interior design solutions is an ideal match for our business model.”

20/20 Projects designs and manufactures schemes of all sizes across the UK, for private, public and charity sector organisations.