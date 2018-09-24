Work starts on next stage of HFC development

Following completion of preparatory building works at Hall For Cornwall (HFC) over the summer, work is now ready to begin on the next stage of the £20 million redevelopment project.

Contractor Kier has been removing planters and seating from the area of Lemon Quay adjacent to the HFC building and will begin erecting fencing around the compound area this week in preparation for the formal handing over of the building on Thursday (Sep 27).

“This is a key milestone in our journey to create a world class venue which will provide Cornwall with access to the very best performing arts to rival anywhere in the country, as well as creating jobs and boosting the local economy,” said CEO and creative director Julien Boast.

“We are working closely with Cornwall Council, Truro City Council and Truro BID during this period and will be supporting their and local initiatives to attract more people into the city.”

The successful completion of the preliminary works means that the project remains on schedule for completion in 2020.