New look for financial planner

A Falmouth-based wealth management company has revealed its new brand identity.

Taylor Money appointed local branding and design studio, Sames + Littlejohns, to redevelop its branding and communications as a whole.

MD, Jonathan Money, said: “We’ll be celebrating our 30th anniversary next year and thought it was important to redevelop our identity as the business has undergone significant growth in recent years. We now have 12 employees and are looking to grow further; it really is an exciting time for us.”

Sames + Littlejohns worked closely with Taylor Money to formulate a brief that would tackle the three main aims; to better reflect the true personality of the business, champion the quality of the service it provides, and provide a more sophisticated level of engagement with its current and prospective client base. The agency then enlisted local copywriter, Amy Lambert, website developer Tim Hendy, and illustrator Polly Brotherwood to fulfil the end deliverables.

David Sames, design director of Sames + Littlejohns, said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure working with the Taylor Money team. From the outset they have been wholly committed to the rebranding process, investing the necessary time and energy to help us really get under the skin of who they are – which in turn has helped us to create something that we’re all very proud of.”