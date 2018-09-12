Cornish agency is ‘Best for the World’

A local design studio has been recognised as ‘Best for the World’ for the second time this year.

Leap is one of nine UK B Corporation companies to make it on the B Lab Best For The World: Changemakers list.

The newly-formed changemakers category recognises the improvement on a business’ overall impact based on an independent, comprehensive assessment administered by the non-profit B Lab.

The studio’s first achievement was announced in June, scoring as one of the highest B Corporations in the world under the workers category.

Leap founder and creative director, Matt Hocking, said “Making the ‘Best for the World’ Changemakers list is wonderfully unexpected but fuels our belief that we should never stop learning, evolving and measuring what matters.”